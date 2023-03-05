CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim was pronounced dead after Medic responded to calls regarding a pedestrian being struck in southwest Charlotte, Medic confirmed on Sunday.

Emergency officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night on Nations Ford Road.

One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and we’ll have more details once they’ve come into the newsroom.

It is unclear at this time if the driver remained on scene.