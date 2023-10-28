CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after being hit by a car on I-85 in west Charlotte, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to the scene near Billy Graham Parkway near mile marker 33 around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Highway patrol says a pedestrian darted into traffic on I-85 going east. A white Nissan Altima was traveling north when they hit the pedestrian in the far right lane.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the collision remains under investigation.

According to NCDOT, two of four lanes were closed during the on-scene investigation.