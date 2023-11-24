CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at some point before 7 a.m. near Statesville Road and Sunset Road. An initial investigation revealed a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

It is unclear if the vehicle remained on scene or what the condition of the victim is at this time. Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more details.

Traffic closures near the scene of the incident have since been lifted, CMPD said.

There is no mention of an arrest or any charges and this remains an active investigation.