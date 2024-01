CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in east Charlotte, Medic confirmed Tuesday.

Officials responded to a pedestrian being hit on Albemarle Road at E. WT Harris Blvd around 10:30 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Queen City News is working to confirm if this was a hit-and-run or if any charges will be filed.