CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said a student injured their foot in a car incident in south Charlotte on Monday morning.

Medic said the incident occurred near 8900 Park Road, not far from South Meck High School just after 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. Emergency personnel took the student to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools report said a vehicle grazed the student, injuring their foot.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for further information.