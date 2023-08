CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews were called on Saturday to a south Charlotte apartment complex for a possible drowning, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).

First responders were called to the 15000 block of Clems Creek Lane just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. This is near Marvin Road and Johnston Road.

Officials say they took a “pediatric patient” to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.