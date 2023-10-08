(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The death toll in Israel and Gaza has risen to 1,100, and leaders from the Hamas militant group reported they’re holding at least 100 people captive.

Though the fighting is happening more than 6,000 miles away, the impacts can be felt in the hearts of those in the Queen City.

“Since Saturday morning, since this attack took place, [my family] have all been in bomb shelters,” said Tair Giudice of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.

As a precautionary measure, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has decided to increase patrols at local mosques and synagogues, but they said no credible threats of violence have actually been reported.

“We do have to safeguard our communities, and we have to be vigilant because oftentimes, people who do not understand fully what’s going on will take their frustrations out on us,” said Jibril Hough of the Islamic Center of Charlotte.

Jewish leaders say they’re hosting a community vigil at 7 p.m. Monday, October 9, at Shalom Park off Providence Road in light of the escalating violence.

“We are going to be able to have people, professionals, who are going to be able to help. Because people are traumatized. People are scared. This is an opportunity for us to support each other,” said Giudice.

Islamic leaders say they’ll be mentioning the current situation in their daily and communal prayers.

“Our prayer and our hope is for peace, but it’s for a just peace,” said Hough.