CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Flames shot from a building in the 400 block of West 8th Street in Uptown.

“He’s like, the house is on fire, freaking out obviously,” said Nicole Barry, talking about her fiancé calling her just after 1p on Tuesday afternoon. “And I just started sprinting back here.”

Barry’s condo received major water damage. The fire started on the 3rd floor, according to the Charlotte Fire Department, two floors above her unit.

One person died in the fire but has not been identified by authorities.

“I had only met her once,” said Cristina Miller before she went into her damaged unit. “From what I’ve heard from all the other neighbors is [that] she was so sweet and kind and just a good soul.”

Miller was working from home when the fire started. She got out of her place but couldn’t find her cat, Simba.

“I didn’t see him run,” added Miller. “But he could have run behind me during the fire because the door was open.”

She put up flyers which got Jessica Willard out with treats in hand, hoping to entice the feline

“Wanted to make sure that we could help in any way to make sure he is okay too,” said Miller.

Then the news spread around the neighborhood; Simba was found alive in the bathroom of the burned unit.

“So happy,” said Willard. “My heart was aching knowing he had not been found. This is wonderful news.”

Many cleaning up were happy for Miller. They also feel a lot of work is ahead of them to rebuild their lives.

“One day at a time is where we are at,” said Barry. “I’m trying not to focus on all the other stuff that we have to do.”