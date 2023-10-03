CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pepper spray filled a Charlotte school bus Tuesday morning during a fight among middle school students, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The brawl happened on Bus No. 1962 and was serving Ranson Middle School, CMS said.

As several middle school students were fighting on the school bus, pepper spray was used during the fight, school officials explained.

Out of an abundance of caution, Medic was called to the scene to treat any injuries.

“Weapons and disruptive behavior are prohibited in our schools and are a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook,” Principal Brown said on Tuesday. “We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by speaking with your child(ren) about appropriate behavior at school and reminding them about the consequences of their actions.”