CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show.

For those of you who had a chance to catch your breath, the permit was submitted for a site at 5301 South Blvd. in south Charlotte, according to filings on the City of Charlotte’s website.

The permit details an existing Suntrust Bank building being converted and would include a drive-thru. the permit was submitted by Kimco Realty, which has an office located near SouthPark Mall.

Some common menu items include the Whataburger Patty Melt and the chain also serves breakfast.

Many people say Whataburger is better than the LA-based In-N-Out chain, but that is of course subject to one’s opinion and can be debated.

The permit filed is for a pre-submittal meeting, which will afford the developer the opportunity to make a proposal. Whataburger has expanded outside of Texas, with locations in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida, among other states.