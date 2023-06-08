CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A passenger in a ride-share vehicle was shot while traveling southbound on Interstate-85 in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 p.m. between the exits for I-77 and Statesville Road. Medic reported treating the victim on Statesville Road and transporting the person to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

All other occupants are unharmed, police said.