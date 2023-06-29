CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a deadly parking lot shooting occurred during a concert at PNC Pavilion Thursday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no mention of what led to the shooting, or a suspect.

Operations command, CFD, Medic, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Odell is the lead on the case.

Peso Pluma was performing at the venue in the University City area for the Doble P Tour. CMPD said they discovered a male victim shortly after 11 p.m. in the venue’s parking lot.