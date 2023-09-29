CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been sent to the hospital following a reported gunshot wound on near Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Friday evening.

The incident occurred on northbound I-85 just before 7 p.m. between I-77 and Statesville Road, Medic said. One person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium Health CMC.

A mile beyond the shooting location, there are two lanes closed just before Exit 41 (Sugar Creek Road) due to a crash, according to N.C. Department of Transportation. That incident is causing backups to I-77.