CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pete Davidson is making a stop in Charlotte this August, the Fillmore announced Wednesday.

On Sunday, August 20, the Pete Davidson & Friends show will be at the Fillmore starting at 6 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, August 10, with the presale code “TRACK”. The general sale goes online at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Pete Davidson & Friends at The Fillmore on 8/20!



LN Presale

Thu. 8/10 at 12 pm | Code: TRACK



On Sale

Fri. 8/11 at 10 am | https://t.co/j3iG7Aopi0 pic.twitter.com/OaYbODJGFC — The Fillmore Charlotte + Underground (@FillmoreNC) August 9, 2023

This event will be for ages 18 and older only. Phones and other devices will have to be put away during the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets CLICK HERE.