CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Fire released photos from two terrifying wrecks on Friday, April 7.

Passengers were extricated from both crashes, and no fatalities were reported.

The first incident happened along I-85 North near Little Rock Road; it involved a car and tractor-trailer.

Officials advised a passenger’s vehicle was underneath the rear tandem of the trailer, pinning the patient.

First wreck (Courtesy: Charlotte Fire)

The second incident happened along Tvyola Road; a car hit a tree in the median.

Second wreck (Courtesy: Charlotte Fire)

The condition of those patients is unknown; however, firefighters said all the victims were extricated successfully.

“BE SAFE ON THE ROADS,” an official tweeted from their Twitter page.