CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday starts the work week off cold as temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s overnight. Winds are light and calm with patchy clouds rolling in.

We’ll be sunny and seasonably cool this afternoon as temperatures make a run for the low 50s and winds flow out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Clouds will build late in the day before overnight lows dip into the 40s.

Tuesday will be a soaker as a low-pressure system tracks from northern Texas to the mid-west bringing heavy rain through our Gulf States and snow through the mid-west. The Carolinas will also see the potential for storms with a chance of an isolated tornado developing south and east of Charlotte.

A Marginal, Slight, and Enhanced risk for Severe Weather will stretch across the Carolinas with the high risk sitting to our south and east towards the coast. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes which is why Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day!

In addition to the possible 1 to 3 inches of rain, winds will also be a factor. We can see wind gusts as fast as 40 to 45 miles per hour. A Winds Advisory will be in effect through Tuesday morning and afternoon for our entire area. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for Avery County for the same timeframe.

With overnight temperatures dipping into the low 30s for our mountain counties, we can see a wintry mix start things off early Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for our mountain counties through Tuesday morning due to the chance of the Wintry Mix.

Heavy rain will taper off late in the day Tuesday after temperatures touch the low 60s throughout the day. Tuesday night will host some lingering snow showers for our western-facing slopes as the wrap-around moisture and winds stick around.

Wednesday will be breezy and cool, rebounding into the low 50s as sunshine returns for mid-week. We’ll be dry and cool on Thursday before showers move in to finish the work week on Friday and kick off the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny and seasonably Cool. High: 51.

Tonight: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight rain. Low: 40.