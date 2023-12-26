CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Plans are moving forward to relocate one of South End’s oldest buildings to Dilworth, in order to save it from demolition.

Restauranteurs Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown have been working on preserving the 120-year-old Leeper & Wyatt grocery store since late 2021, when Nashville-based developer Southern Land announced their plans to build high-rise luxury apartments on the parcel located at South Boulevard and Tremont Avenue.

“I know that’s something that a lot of people say, is that Charlotte’s lost a lot of these buildings,” said Tonidandel. “So, we’re just trying to do our part, trying to do everything we can to keep them. Each one tells a story.”

All of the Tonidandel-Brown restaurant group’s eateries (Haberdish, Ever Andalo, Growlers Pourhouse, Reigning Doughnuts, and Supperland) are located in historic properties. But rescuing the Leeper & Wyatt building means physically picking it up and moving it about a quarter-mile away to their property on Cleveland Avenue.

Jeff Tonidandel says he’s trytug to preserve a piece of Charlotte history by moving the Leeper & Wyatt building.

It’ll land in the parking lot of their latest restaurant concept, Leluia Hall, set to open in 2024.

Tonidandel said he’s still not sure what he plans to do with the Leeper building once it’s moved.

“Right now, we’re just really focused,” he said. “All of our time is being taken up by the move, and then we’re in the process of building the restaurant next door.”

Tonidandel said Charlotte City Council and the Historic District Commission have already signed off on the move, but there are still a few permits to get before it’s official.

Still, not all neighbors are on board, citing concerns about parking since the building would sit atop one of Dilworth’s few parking lots.

“We have to think about what the impact has not just on the hundred-year-old building, but on the thousands of people years that exist and the lives of people in that area,” said Dilworth resident Benson Okeiyi at a Sept. 18 zoning meeting.

Tonidandel said he recognizes the parking concerns this project would bring, but that those concerns would hopefully be placated by future projects coming to the area.

“There’s more parking to come in the future,” he said “There are high-rises being built and those things. But in the short-term, it’s a big sacrifice from the Dilworth community to host this building.”

No date has been announced for when the building will be moved, but Southern Land says they hope to begin construction on their apartments, which will sit atop Tyber Creek Pub, in 2024.