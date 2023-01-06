CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The list of businesses leaving Plaza Midwood continues to grow, with ‘Charlotte Collective’ announcing the closing of its flagship store at the end of January.

Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.

Just off Central Avenue is a one story, 1,000-square-foot symbol of what Plaza Midwood used to be.

“We were on the other side of the railroad tracks; nobody wanted to come on this side,” said Brian Williams, co-owner of ‘The Thirsty Beaver Saloon.’

For the last fifteen years, the Thirst Beaver Saloon has been a local watering hole for the neighborhood. While the inside hasn’t changed much, their view out the front onto Central Avenue has.

“The main thing is just the density, the amount of people,” said Brian.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Not even two years ago, Central Avenue looked different. Nothing was higher than a few stories, and small mom-and-pop shops were scattered all over.

That’s not the case anymore.

“Tommy’s pub was there; they’re gone,” said Brian.

“I know the Dairy Queen closed down,” said Van Miller.

“John’s County Kitchen,” said Brian.

“Sol closed down,” said Van.

Over at ‘The Common Market,’ their resident beer guy, Van Miller, said they just celebrated a big anniversary.

“We’ve been open 20 years, never closed. Just had our 20th anniversary,” said Van.

But, he worries that ‘anniversaries’ won’t be so common in his neighborhood.

“I just don’t want it to lose its character,” said Van.

The character of Plaza Midwood — that’s what small businesses are fighting for. But rising prices on everything have them wondering if it’s worth it if they’ll lose the battle anyway.

“Truth be told, Charlotte’s identity has not been to hold on to older things, but it’s been to knock it down and put up something shiny and new,” said Brian.

New can be good, but there’s a fear that what makes Charlotte – Charlotte­ is already disappearing.

“You lose a little bit; you lose a little bit, then all of a sudden, this huge hole is left. I feel like that’s what’s happening in Plaza Midwood,” said Brian.

While Central Avenue continues to change, Brian said the inside of their bar will always stay the same.