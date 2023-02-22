PLAZA MIDWOOD, CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Businesses along Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood have tried to find ways to manage as major pipe repairs cause road closures to extend into early March.

Charlotte Water announced on Twitter on Feb. 7 that emergency repairs to water pipes in the area would last at least two weeks.

Now delays will extend to March 3 as workers replace the old pipe with a new one.

Bistro La Bon’s misery

For about a dozen businesses, this has been less than ideal news. They’ve had to find a way to get customers to navigate the construction congestion and closures and show up to shop and eat.

“You can’t tell any of these businesses are open during the day,” Bistro La Bon Manager Katelann Stanton explained. “If there’s no traffic, no people walking by like it’s hard to know. It’s hard to promote yourself just even being here.”

A sign tells customers that Bistro La Bon is still open amid the Charlotte Water pipe construction.

Bistro La Bon has spent much of its time along Central Avenue navigating multiple “booms” to its business, such as COVID-19 and numerous construction projects.

The most recent construction project is located directly outside of the business.

Stanton has seen reservation cancellations and frustration from potential customers because they’ve found the detours challenging. Many see the restaurant and think it’s not worth the hassle.

She explained, “Valentine’s Day, we had 32 canceled reservations.

Restaurant Week, a lot of canceled reservations. And I think it’s because of the construction.”

The bistro owner told Queen City News he is frustrated with the lack of communication he and his workers have received from the city. Even trash near the business has gone uncollected for more than a week. The experience has made the owner feel forgotten.

This feeling has trickled down into the mindset of the wait staff, as Stanton explained, “they’re searching for other jobs because you can’t make a living off ticks if you don’t have people physically coming in.”

A different experience for Moo and Brew

Moo and Brew have seen some of the same headaches on the other side of the construction site. While owners have said the communication has been incredibly up-to-the-minute, they’ve encountered deterred customers.

“Maybe people are checking our social media page before they decide to come here,” Co-owner Zach Current said. “That’s not good. You know, you want regularity built into it . . . take the time. Come on out. We need you now more than ever.”

Moo and Brew report “non-stop” customers during the weekend hours. However, there are fewer people during the week than usual.

This repair is the second “water main” issue near the business in less than a year.

Current said he is thankful that the city has prevented a potentially catastrophic situation. His business and employees have had to find ways to navigate the situation, so wages significantly aren’t cut.

“It’s just unfortunate they don’t know exactly when it’s going to end,” he said. “So it makes planning hard and makes planning difficult,” he said. “We employ a lot of people, so you know, I’m the face of a lot of people that count on us as a way that they make their, you know, their money for their bills.”

The construction repairs should be completed by March 3 if things go according to plan.