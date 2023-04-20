CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large pile of dirt has been dumped near a prominent Plaza Midwood eatery, and it has business owners frustrated if it will be taken away by those put it there.

The evolving dirt pile is in the parking lot of Bistro La Bon off Central Avenue.

“Yeah, I have no idea what that is either,” said Plaza neighbor Chewayne Stewartson. “It’s just been there and it’s kind of been growing.”

Those who live and work in the area want to know where it is from, why it’s here and why it isn’t gone.

“All I know is that they left it there after they were done, and they just never cleaned it up,” said Bistro La Bon server Samantha Moreno.

She’s referring to the most recent construction project on Central Avenue. A wastewater line repair that shut down the road was completed last summer.

Queen City News discovered this pile of dirt was inside the railroad easement when work on the tracks was ongoing. Now, it’s been left at the entrance to Bistro La Bon’s parking lot. Moreno says it’s impacting business.

“I believe we used to do 200 or 300 people every brunch, and now it’s gone down to maybe like 80,” Moreno said.

The mound has sat with dirt blowing at passersby for a month.

“This pile almost a month now, I guess,” said neighbor Amita Khorana. “A month!”

Queen City News learned the soil had to go through required testing before it was moved. Now that it got a passing grade, it’ll head to a landfill early next week. Locals, however, have heard too many promises, and they’re not convinced.

“So today is Thursday? So, you think next Thursday I won’t see this one over here?” asked Khorana. “So, I need a number I can call them if I see [it] on Friday.”

Stewartson also was apprehensive.

“It’s been here for so long, I feel like,” she continued. “We’ll see. Actions speak louder than words.”