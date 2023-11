CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concert-goers coming to PNC Music Pavilion won’t be able to bring their chair of choice next year.

The Charlotte amphitheater announced Friday, Nov. 3, that personal lawn chairs will no longer be allowed. The venue will provide lawn chairs to reserve ahead of time for pick-up the day of the show.

The change aims to improve entry and security.

PNC’s 2024 season kicks off April 24 with Upstate South Carolina rock band NEEDTOBREATH.