CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Everyone has a story, but getting people to share it is not always easy.

For a Mooresville man, zeroing in on the heart of someone’s story can be a walk in the Park.

So why not Freedom Park?

“Today is ‘Podcast in the Park,'” explained Kevin Wilson, host of A Christian Podcast.

His series gives strangers an open mic in the open air. Two more are planned, on Sept. 3 and Sept. 17 at Freedom Park. You’re welcome to share something about your faith journey or bring a chair and listen.

“Check check,” says Wilson, doing his sound check with several microphones on a table.

Wilson goes to the Park to have a conversation, often with strangers.

“I think it just draws their attention,” he said. “Me being out here allows people to hear the same message that you might hear in church, but in a way that’s more understandable, relatable, and just more common to people.”

He approaches folks on a wing and a prayer.

“I’m going just end up stopping people that walk by,” he explained, walking up to a sidewalk near the pond.

“Do you mind joining a podcast?” he asked one woman, who politely declined.

“Excuse us,” Wilson said, walking up to another possible guest. “I hate to mess up your run.”

“What’s up,” replied Kayla Epling.

“Do you mind joining us?” Wilson continues.

The answer to the request was yes. In this relaxed atmosphere, Wilson goes deep.

“Now, how did you come to know God?” he begins with Epling.

She stopped her run at Freedom Park to talk about the gospel song that changed her life and may have saved it.

“Of course, everyone deals with anxiety, depression… and I came across—it’s Maverick City—the ‘Fear is Not My Future Song.’ Oh, man!”

She’s referring to “Fear is Not My Future,” featuring Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, which is from Maverick City Music’s collaboration album with Kirk Franklin entitled “Kingdom Book One.”

“Fear is not my future; you are… Sickness is not my story; you are,” Lake sings.

The lyrics resonated with Epling.

“If anyone is battling with suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression… that’s the song to go to,” she told Wilson during the Podcast in the Park.

“Wow, that song really helped you out,” Wilson said.

“Oh my gosh,” says Epling.

That “real talk” makes the Podcast in the Park series compelling. Once he stopped recording, Wilson took a moment with Epling,

“I’d still like to pray for you,” he told her.

“I thank you for her life… and just bringing her here, Lord,” he said. “She doesn’t have to deal with fear, anxiety, or depression anymore.”

Afterward, Epling told us why she once considered suicide an option.

“You think that you’ve got true friends—you don’t,” she said. “You think that you know what you’re doing in life—you don’t. But I’m in a surgical tech program now 100 percent. I know what I’m going to do career-wise, and everything is starting to fall into play now.”

“Either join us or just listen, stop by, share their story,” Wilson said of his podcasts.

“And just through that, so many people have been impacted.”

After Epling left, James Pruitt and his mother-in-law Cathy Washington sat at the table.

“I was walking by, and I heard ‘Jesus,'” Washington said, explaining what drew her attention in the middle of Freedom Park.

“And I was doing a podcast; you just decided to stop by,” Wilson opened with the two new guests.”

“I’ve been a believer for a long time,” Pruitt said.

“Believe it, there’s power in prayer,” Cathy says, sharing a story about her mother during a crisis.

“She had died in the room. When I was praying, they brought her back; they brought her back,” she recalled. “So, I know that was the power of God.”

“It’s different to hear a story, to hear a testimony, right?” Wilson later concluded.

Maybe speaking at Freedom Park enabled them to speak freely.

You never know who might offer a flicker of hope and faith in that surprising setting.