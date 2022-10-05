CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 30.

Authorities said Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday at her home in the 2700 block of Oak Valley Lane.

She was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.