CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a teen driver who was killed Sunday night following a carjacking, high-speed chase, and subsequent crash.

According to CMPD, Ramon Zavari Miller, 18, stole a 2020 Dodge Challenger at gunpoint from a woman shortly after 8:53 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Steele Creek area.

CMPD officers were able to locate Miller shortly after the armed robbery, driving in the Dodge, and tried to pull him over, but they said he drove off at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed Miller onto I-77 North. The vehicle got off on the Tyvola Road exit still traveling at a high rate of speed. Miller then lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The Dodge overturned several times and Miller was ejected from the stolen vehicle, CMPD said.

Charlotte Fire as well as Medic responded. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speeding and reckless driving are contributing factors in this deadly crash. Toxicology results are pending. Miller’s family has been notified of his death.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.