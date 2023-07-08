CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after an incident on North Tryon Street near Mccullough Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Homicide Investigation in the University City Division https://t.co/RXzIDGlt5E — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 9, 2023

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, officers disclosed that they were investigating a death. Medic says their paramedics pronounced one person deceased.

Police have not said what led up to the incident or if anyone is in custody. This comes just hours after another homicide a few miles away on Turtle Point Road.