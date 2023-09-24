CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after an incident in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials say the homicide happened in the 13700 block of Mallard Creek Road near Odell School Road late Sunday night.

One person has lost their life, police say. Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody. This comes just hours after a homicide on Eddington Street in west Charlotte.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.