CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to police, they were called to the neighborhood on Nations Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 24th.

This is near Nations Ford Road and I-77. Officers say they arrived to find two people, a woman, and a man, both shot.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, officials relayed. The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody; however, this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Detective Overman is the lead investigator in this incident.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.