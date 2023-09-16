CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The area near the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and David Cox Road was closed Saturday evening following a fatal crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and one person died at the scene of the crash, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).

Fatal Crash Investigation in the University City Division https://t.co/nM44J77m0e — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 17, 2023

Police first released information just before 9 p.m. on September 16. The public was asked to avoid the area.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the impacted area of West W.T. Harris Boulevard will be closed until 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 17.