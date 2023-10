CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Charlotte Friday evening.

According to Medic, someone was transported around 5:30 p.m. to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of W.T. Harris Blvd.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the area.