CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are looking for the person who attacked an employee at Blackhawk Hardware on Tuesday night.

According to police records, a person attacked a 65-year-old employee at the hardware store around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect attacked the employee while trying to steal a pair of work gloves.

Folks with Blackhawk didn’t want to go on camera but told Queen City News that the employee had to go to the hospital but is doing better as of Wednesday.