CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are seeking a missing man from an adult group home. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are attempting to locate 36-year-old Joshua Timothy Norris. Norris also goes by “T.J.”

Officers say Norris was last seen by his caregiver walking away from his adult group home at around 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. He possibly stayed at the Men’s Shelter located at 3410 Statesville Ave. on the evening of Oct. 25, CMPD said.

Norris was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with a dark jacket, and black shoes. He has been diagnosed with several cognitive impairments, and a Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued, CMPD said.

Anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.