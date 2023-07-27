CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were seen Wednesday night at the home where a missing Southern Pines woman was last seen.

Allisha Watts, 39, was seen at her boyfriend’s home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in University City on July 16. Since then, several events have happened, according to police. Those include boyfriend James Dunmore being found unresponsive in Watts’ car in Anson County, just over an hour east of Charlotte.

Dunmore was taken to a hospital but has since been released. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The presence at Dunmore’s home comes after Watts’ family and friends held a news conference outside CMPD headquarters, demanding more answers to the case. Those in attendance Wednesday said they have only been getting the information that has so far been released to the media.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet on Wednesday they had been in contact with Watts’ immediate family members regarding the case.

Friends and family noted that Watts was active in the Moore County town of Southern Pines, serving in the local American Legion post.

Queen City News spoke with a neighbor of Dunmore’s. While they did not wish to identify themselves, they said that they found it hard to believe Dunmore would be involved in anything nefarious, due to positive interactions and temperament over the years, along with a physical condition he is believed to have had.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have only noted that Dunmore’s involvement in the Watts case stems from him being found unresponsive in the car in Anson County on July 18.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office said on social media they are pursuing leads in the Watts case.

As of Thursday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had not commented on their presence at the home Wednesday night. Neighbors told Queen City News that crime scene technicians were on scene.