CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are sending out a warning for travelers heading to the airport this holiday weekend. Give yourself plenty of time to arrive.

CMPD said travelers should prepare for lengthy traffic delays near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport during this weekend holiday travel period.

“Please use Billy Graham Pakrway and Josh Birmingham Parkway as alternative routes,” CMPD said on Friday, Dec. 22.

“CLT is expecting a very busy holiday travel day today! Don’t fly by the seat of your pants. Be inside the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight,” airport officials said. “Airport roads will be crowded and it may take longer than usual to reach the terminal’s front doors. Please plan accordingly.”

Winter holiday travel began on Thursday, Dec. 14, at CLT and will continue through Wednesday, Jan. 3 with higher-than-normal passenger volumes, officials said.

Roughly 1.6 million local and connecting passengers are expected to depart from the airport during those 21 days, an increase of 9% above 2019 and 13% above last year.

Passengers are encouraged to: