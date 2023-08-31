CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a porch fire at a home in northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said Thursday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident Thursday morning near 1000 Homestead Glen Blvd. around 10 a.m. Firefighters encountered flames on the front porch and within nine minutes, the blaze was put out.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

About 30 firefighters were at the scene on Thursday, CFD said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.