CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Pork and politics.

The two don’t sound like they go together, but the idea has mouths watering already!

For the first time since pre-COVID, the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church’s Barbecue is back.

“Come 10:00 tomorrow morning; we’re going to be serving some barbecue,” said Charles Kimrey, the co-chairman of the church’s 91st barbecue.

For 91 years, Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church has held what’s often referred to as the “grandaddy of barbecues.” After three long years on hiatus, they’re stocked up and ready to serve drive-thru customers.

“Last year, I’m telling you, we had everything in place throughout the summer, and then that august surge of the pandemic hit, and that set us back. We didn’t want to take a chance,” Kimrey said.

It takes 500+ volunteers to make it all come together.

“We started a week ago. It takes a week. We cook our barbecue in one day […] cool it, chop it, season it,” he listed.

Not to mention a ton of coleslaw, literally.

“This as impressive to me as any of it… slaw,” Kimrey said.

It’s not just about the pork but also the politics. Years ago, politicians started appearing after hearing about the big crowds.

“We will still have the politicians. We assume. We don’t have a way for them to register or tell us that they’re coming,” Kimrey said.

The publicity is good for them, and it’s good for the church. Proceeds help supplement the church’s building fund and its mission to help others.

“The Lord provides for us, and it’s up to us to provide to those that may be less fortunate than we are,” he said.

Overnight, the 7,500 pounds of barbecue, 1,450 gallons of Brunswick stew, and a ton of coleslaw will sit chilled in these trailers on-site under a safe and watchful eye.

The event is a drive-thru event only tomorrow, starting at 10:00 a.m., until supplies last.