CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were injured after a crash closed a portion of I-77 northbound in north Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to NCDOT and Medic.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on I-77 near Mile Marker 12.4.

Officials say three of the five lanes were closed; however, traffic cams showed traffic being diverted onto I-85 northbound.

Medic said they rushed four people to the hospital with ‘minor injuries.’

Traffic impact was high, and the lanes are expected to be opened around 4:40 p.m.