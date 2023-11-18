CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people, one of whom a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee, have been arrested on federal charges for a scheme involving more than $24 million of stolen checks, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

All three defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and five counts of theft of government property.

Nakedra Shannon, 29, was employed as a mail processing clerk at a USPS processing and distribution center in Charlotte from March 2021 to July 2023

The indictment alleges from April to July 2023, Shannon conspired with Donnell Gardner, 27, and Desiray Carter, 24, to steal incoming and outgoing checks from the mail.

Gardner and Carter would then sell the checks to other individuals including using the Telegram channel OG Glass House, officials said.

During the conspiracy, Garnder and Carter allegedly stole checks totaling more than $24 million, including more than $12 million in stolen checks that were posted for sale, and more than $8 million in stolen U.S. Treasury checks.

Shannon was also charged with eight counts of theft of mail by a postal employee, and the co-conspirators were charged with seven counts of possession of stolen mail matter.

All were released on bond following their initial court appearances.