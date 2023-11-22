CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Downed powerlines closed an I-485 ramp lane for several hours following an accident in south Charlotte Wednesday, NCDOT reports.

The powerlines were down on the ramp lane from the I-485 Inner Loop to U.S. 521, Johnston Road.

Crew were working at the scene and had it cleared by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Duke Energy reported that one customer was impacted, and power would be restored before 2 p.m.

Queen City News reached out to see if there were any injuries connected to this wreck.