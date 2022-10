CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 600 customers, including West Charlotte High School, are without power Monday morning, according to officials.

The Duke Energy outage map showed the outage was affecting 603 customers in an area around I-85 and Beatties Ford Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed that the West Charlotte High School campus was also without power.

As of 8:50 a.m., the cause of the outage was unknown. Duke Energy estimated power to be restored by 12 p.m.