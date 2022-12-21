CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme cold temps expected across the state culminating with the weekend of Christmas.

In Mecklenburg County, expanded hours and additional capacity will be added at area homeless shelters starting on Friday, county officials announced Wednesday. CATS will also provide free transportation to the shelter locations.

A little #Christmas climatology for you! If we end up with the forecast high of 35°, it would be the coldest Christmas since '83. It was frigid in 2004 & 2001, too (high of 36°). @Queen_City_News #cltwx pic.twitter.com/rKE87Or9KW — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) December 20, 2022

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein issued a price-gauging law for businesses.

“As families across North Carolina prepare for below-freezing temperatures this weekend, please remember that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect,” Stein said. “Scammers and businesses can’t use this opportunity to unnecessarily raise costs for North Carolinians. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office.”

The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions Saturday at Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte) and temps are expected to come close to breaking the home game record set in 2010 when it was 30 degrees.

A Wind Chill Watch was issued on Wednesday for Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes counties through 1 p.m. Thursday.

The arctic front moves in on Friday with potential mountain snow. In the Charlotte area, expect potentially slick road conditions Friday morning. As the afternoon approaches, it will only get colder and on Saturday the wind picks up, which will make it feel like it’s well below zero in some areas. Single-digit wind chills are possible in Charlotte.

On top of all that, rain is expected to blanket the Charlotte area on Thursday, potentially leading to black ice conditions.

State emergency officials made the following suggestions for the potential extreme cold conditions: