CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions.
Ski Report: Artic blast brings dusting to mountains
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme cold temps expected across the state culminating with the weekend of Christmas.
In Mecklenburg County, expanded hours and additional capacity will be added at area homeless shelters starting on Friday, county officials announced Wednesday. CATS will also provide free transportation to the shelter locations.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein issued a price-gauging law for businesses.
“As families across North Carolina prepare for below-freezing temperatures this weekend, please remember that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect,” Stein said. “Scammers and businesses can’t use this opportunity to unnecessarily raise costs for North Carolinians. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office.”
The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions Saturday at Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte) and temps are expected to come close to breaking the home game record set in 2010 when it was 30 degrees.
A Wind Chill Watch was issued on Wednesday for Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes counties through 1 p.m. Thursday.
The arctic front moves in on Friday with potential mountain snow. In the Charlotte area, expect potentially slick road conditions Friday morning. As the afternoon approaches, it will only get colder and on Saturday the wind picks up, which will make it feel like it’s well below zero in some areas. Single-digit wind chills are possible in Charlotte.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
On top of all that, rain is expected to blanket the Charlotte area on Thursday, potentially leading to black ice conditions.
State emergency officials made the following suggestions for the potential extreme cold conditions:
- Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.
- Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.
- Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app to receive emergency weather alerts.
- Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
- Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.
- Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.
- Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.
- Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.