CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – About 2.2 million people live in and around the Queen City.

Some are locals, others are transplants, but one thing everyone has in common is that they’ve experienced construction at some point.

“If anyone ever hears me talking about it, they’ll say you live in that old house on Sharon Lane? Tell me how’s it going,” laughed Amy Flowers-Cortazar.

Amy’s front yard is covered with Charlotte’s favorite pastime: construction.

“One of the things we worried about was just managing the construction,” said Amy.

Now, that’s the theme of the Queen City. There are new apartments and new skyscrapers.

To make way for the new, the old has to go; however, as historic properties disappear, some wonder what’s worth saving.

Mike Jeffcoat is helping answer that question.

“I’m a little bit of a history nerd, so I definitely get excited about it,” said Jeffcoat.

He’s with Preserve Mecklenburg, a private nonprofit fighting to save historical places in the area.

“We are the heroes of the ‘try’ for sure,” Mike said. “One of the things you have to do is try. Heading up that “try” with Mike is Charlotte’s unofficial historian, Dan Morrill. “People think history is the past; it’s not. History is a human creation.”

Dan’s back porch, in his historic home, feels like the history classroom he taught in for 50 years. Our interview quickly turns into a philosophical discussion with some tangible results.

“You have to work with developers; you have to work with realtors,” said Dan.

Dan has saved around 400 historic properties over the years. When they started ‘Preserve Mecklenburg’ in 2019, they aimed to continue doing so by helping save historic properties that might otherwise be torn down.

Their process all starts with the homeowners or whoever owns the building. Once folks with ‘Preserve Mecklenburg,’ are contacted, they will do a deep dive into the property’s history.

They don’t have specific “historical” standards, which can be tricky. But, both men say once they discover the history of a place, they usually have a good idea of whether or not it’s significant.

Once they decide a property is historical, they’ll add a ‘preservation easement’ to the deed. If the property is sold, it can’t be torn down as long as the easement is maintained every year.

“It’ll be around forever and ever and ever,” said Mike.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

But not every building can be saved, especially when the deed addition might hinder the sale of a property.

“Don’t make me cry,” joked Mike. “Don’t make me cry.”

Preserve Mecklenburg was working with a homeowner selling a historic home off Sardis Road. But, after some time on the market, the homeowner changed their mind.

“We can only do what we can do. We have to move on to the next one. It’s painful,” said Mike.

While there’s no guarantee the home off of Sardis Road will stay standing, there is for Amy’s house.

“I absolutely immediately fell madly in love,” said Amy.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When they bought the famous McNinch home, the seller had placed the preservation easement on the deed. So, even though new homes are being built around it, her home will stay exactly as it is.

“This was a house worth saving for sure,” Amy said.