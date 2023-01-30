CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For most, the weekend is a time to unwind.

But for Jake Carraway, a Monday through Friday businessman in New York City, it’s a time to peruse his real passion.

“Being able to escape the city, and come out here. and compete on the field. It’s just the best feeling ever,” he explained.

It must be considering the effort it takes to get there. But when it comes to playing lacrosse, the 24-year-old doesn’t mind. Hence why he has no problems flying down to Charlotte to play professionally on weekends.

“Straight two hours, nice and smooth,” he says of the flight. “I really wanted to be a part of the Charlotte Bootleggers.”

In doing so, he’s also now a part of history, playing on a first-year team, in a first-year league, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association.

Like the outdoor version, box lacrosse is described as the fastest game on two feet but the indoor version of the game is “even faster,” said Carraway, who finished his college career as Georgetown’s all-time leader in points and goals.

And it’s all enclosed inside the cuddly confines of a hockey rink

“The box game is free flowing,” adds Bootleggers coach Jon Lantzy, who travels down from Durham for games. “The ball is in play, 30-second shot clock, lots of shooting and lots of scoring.”

Okay, okay. There’s no denying the excitement of the game, but will it last?

Charlotte has already seen two of its indoor lacrosse teams fold. The Bootleggers insist they won’t be the third.

“This is literally a world-class roster of the highest-level players of the world right now,” Lantzy said.

While there are still plenty of seats to fill at Bojangles Coliseum, the team is encouraged by the attendance in its first two home games. They know it’s going to require a lot of legwork to get a following but Carraway says they’re not afraid to put in a little extra overtime.

“Charlotte is an incredible city and I am excited to try to get a ton of fans out here and explode the game,” he said.

It sounds like there are going to be a lot more flights to Charlotte in his future.