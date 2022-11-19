CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday.

Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account.

“While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that we will see him again.”

The center is a non-denominational ministry in Charlotte with multiple locations around the Queen City, according to the center’s website.

The church said the family is requesting privacy at this time and there will be no visitations at the moment.

The cause of death has not been announced.