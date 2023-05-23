CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A public hearing is set for Tuesday night where more than 100 people are expected to weigh in on the south Charlotte ‘relief’ proposal.

The top facilities director said this is an opportunity to relieve overcrowding and get rid of the nearly 1,300 portable trailer classrooms in use across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Some parents worry the changes would take their students too far from home. Students may have to go two to nine miles further than their current school. Others said the proposal may group more students of lower socioeconomic status in one school.

@CharMeckSchools on tonight’s public hearing on rezoning. “Please note that as of 6:00pm on May 22nd, we have over 90 people signed up to speak. I anticipate that number will far exceed 100 . . . In order to be fair to all, we are setting a two-minute time limit on speakers. — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) May 23, 2023

Officials said they recognize there is a concern, but reiterate nothing is final until the board takes a full vote.