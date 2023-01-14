CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen in a Charlotte home robbery that included officers being shot at were safely recovered after a police chase ended in a crash across the South Carolina border, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-MEcklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 Tribune Drive. Upon arrival, officers were shot at and the suspects fled and a lengthy pursuit ensued, all the way across the South Carolina border into Fort Mill, where the suspects wrecked the vehicle near Springdale Road and tried to flee on foot.

York County Sheriff's Office

York County deputies and a K9 team were able to track down the suspects and they were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Bulldog puppies were found to have been stolen during the burglary, they were recovered, and returned home. The suspect’s names have not been released and there is no mention of what the charges are at this time.

Officers respond to burglary, shot at, led on chase

No injuries were reported. Det. Trietley is the lead on the case and this remains an active investigation.