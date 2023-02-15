CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation by Queen City News exposing an issue over radar guns has sparked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to recall a number of uncertified devices.

On Wednesday the City of Charlotte announced the district attorney’s office is conducting an investigation over uncertified radar equipment that was being used by CMPD to regulate speeding throughout the city.

The issue was discovered on January 31st when some of the equipment tests were done by technicians that were not certified in accordance with state guidelines, and managers should not have signed off on the test results, according to city officials.

During a briefing Wednesday, city officials said there is potential disciplinary action but are awaiting the completion of a full investigation.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather released the following statement. “If you have been charged with a speeding citation in Mecklenburg County, you or your attorney should appear in court on your court date to discuss available options. You should not pay for your speeding citation online to resolve the citation, as the DA’s Office is unable to review a case to determine whether it was affected by this issue if you use that online service.”

Queen City News will have more on this Wednesday night at 10 p.m. with investigative reporter Jody Barr.