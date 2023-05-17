CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News won four Edward R. Murrow Awards on Wednesday, the most of any station in the Carolinas.

The regional win categories included Investigative Reporting, Excellence in Writing, Excellence in Video, and Continuing Coverage.

“I think it’s safe to say that just a few years ago it would have been unthinkable to believe that our station would be the top Murrow Award winner of our entire region,” Station Manager Lloyd Bucher said. “I’m extremely proud of our team of journalists who have dedicated themselves to telling the stories of our neighbors here in the Queen City.”

Take a look back at the content that was voted the best:

Continuing Coverage

Lost Trust

WJZY Queen City News (Jody Barr)

Excellence in Video

Last of the Lightkeepers

WJZY Queen City News (Jenna Pinto)

Excellence in Writing

Maureen Wurtz, WJZY Queen City News

Investigative Reporting

Hope Lost

WJZY Queen City News (Jody Barr)

“We won for things we know are special and are getting us the right kind of attention,” News Director Casey Clark said.