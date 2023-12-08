CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is being recognized for excellence in television after receiving a number of Emmy nominations in several categories. QCN received more nominations, which were announced Thursday, than any other station in Charlotte.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team of journalists, community advocates, and dedicated staff,” Station Manager Lloyd Bucher said about the recognition. “Since launching Queen City News less than two years ago, we have grown closer to the community and are touched by the recognition from our peers.”
“I’m most proud of how many of our journalists the academy recognized,” News Director Casey Clark said. “We are committed to quality, and this is further validation that quality journalism matters.”
Here are the stories that have been nominated.
NEWS EXCELLENCE
WJZY
• Casey Clark, News Director
BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS – SINGLE REPORT
WJZY
• Robin Kanady, Reporter
• BRIAN CHRISTIANSEN, Photojournalist
BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS – MULTIPLE REPORTS
WJZY
• Samuel Berger, Producer
• Mark Grzybowski, Executive Producer
• Timothy Mullican, Photojournalist
• Robin Kanady, Reporter
• Corey Epps, Photojournalist
• Stewart Pittman, Photojournalist
• Will Lewis, Reporter
• Taylor Young, Reporter
• Daniel Pierce, Reporter
DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)
WJZY
• Emma Withrow, Reporter
NEWS LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
WJZY
• Maureen Wurtz, Reporter
• Jack Anderson, Photojournalist
NEWS LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)
WJZY
• Maureen Wurtz, Reporter
• Jack Anderson, Photojournalist
• Jenna Kurtz, Photojournalist
NEWS SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
Who should trans athletes compete against
WJZY
• Julian Sadur, Reporter
• Jenna Kurtz, Photojournalist
CONTINUING COVERAGE
WJZY
• Morgan Frances, Reporter
JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE
The adventures Mo, Jack, and Jenna
WJZY
• Maureen Wurtz, Reporter
• Jack Anderson, Photojournalist
• Jenna Kurtz, Photojournalist
NEWS SPECIAL
WJZY
• Jody Barr, Reporter
SPORTS PROGRAM
WJZY
• Christian Audesirk, Executive Producer
• Gabe McDonald, Producer
• Grace Grill, Producer
• Joey Rogers, Producer
• Carla Gebhart, Anchor
• Mike LaDolcetta, Talent
• Nicholas Klos, Associate Producer
• Will Kunkel, Anchor
SPORTS – ONE TIME SPECIAL
Around the Track: Charlotte
WJZY
• Joe Murano, Producer
DOCUMENTARY CULTURAL
WJZY
• Janet Parker, Executive Producer
• Julian Sadur, Host
PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN
PinPoint Weather is Better
WJZY
• Dylan Smith, Marketing Manager
• Sam McGhee, Senior Marketing Producer
• William Hargett, Marketing Producer
• Craig Tweed, Graphic Artist
VIDEO JOURNALIST
WJZY
• Stewart Pittman, Photog. Writer. Editor
WRITER – NEWS
Some Mo’ stories
WJZY
• Maureen Wurtz, Writer