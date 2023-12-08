CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is being recognized for excellence in television after receiving a number of Emmy nominations in several categories. QCN received more nominations, which were announced Thursday, than any other station in Charlotte.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team of journalists, community advocates, and dedicated staff,” Station Manager Lloyd Bucher said about the recognition. “Since launching Queen City News less than two years ago, we have grown closer to the community and are touched by the recognition from our peers.”

“I’m most proud of how many of our journalists the academy recognized,” News Director Casey Clark said. “We are committed to quality, and this is further validation that quality journalism matters.”

Here are the stories that have been nominated.

NEWS EXCELLENCE

Queen City News

WJZY

• Casey Clark, News Director

BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS – SINGLE REPORT

Plane in the Catawba River

WJZY

• Robin Kanady, Reporter

• BRIAN CHRISTIANSEN, Photojournalist

BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS – MULTIPLE REPORTS

SouthPark 5 Alarm Fire

WJZY

• Samuel Berger, Producer

• Mark Grzybowski, Executive Producer

• Timothy Mullican, Photojournalist

• Robin Kanady, Reporter

• Corey Epps, Photojournalist

• Stewart Pittman, Photojournalist

• Will Lewis, Reporter

• Taylor Young, Reporter

• Daniel Pierce, Reporter

DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

Broken Blue

WJZY

• Emma Withrow, Reporter

NEWS LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

The Ghosts of Albemarle

WJZY

• Maureen Wurtz, Reporter

• Jack Anderson, Photojournalist

NEWS LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

Hometown Stories

WJZY

• Maureen Wurtz, Reporter

• Jack Anderson, Photojournalist

• Jenna Kurtz, Photojournalist

NEWS SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

Who should trans athletes compete against

WJZY

• Julian Sadur, Reporter

• Jenna Kurtz, Photojournalist

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Mystery in Mexico

WJZY

• Morgan Frances, Reporter

JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE

The adventures Mo, Jack, and Jenna

WJZY

• Maureen Wurtz, Reporter

• Jack Anderson, Photojournalist

• Jenna Kurtz, Photojournalist

NEWS SPECIAL

Manner of Death

WJZY

• Jody Barr, Reporter

SPORTS PROGRAM

Charlotte Sports Live

WJZY

• Christian Audesirk, Executive Producer

• Gabe McDonald, Producer

• Grace Grill, Producer

• Joey Rogers, Producer

• Carla Gebhart, Anchor

• Mike LaDolcetta, Talent

• Nicholas Klos, Associate Producer

• Will Kunkel, Anchor

SPORTS – ONE TIME SPECIAL

Around the Track: Charlotte

WJZY

• Joe Murano, Producer

DOCUMENTARY CULTURAL

BHM: Sharing Our Stories

WJZY

• Janet Parker, Executive Producer

• Julian Sadur, Host

PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

PinPoint Weather is Better

WJZY

• Dylan Smith, Marketing Manager

• Sam McGhee, Senior Marketing Producer

• William Hargett, Marketing Producer

• Craig Tweed, Graphic Artist

VIDEO JOURNALIST

Signing Santa

WJZY

• Stewart Pittman, Photog. Writer. Editor

WRITER – NEWS

Some Mo’ stories

WJZY

• Maureen Wurtz, Writer