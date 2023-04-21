The tenth annual Charlotte African-American Festival will be held this weekend in historic Brooklyn Village.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City Senior Drummers will highlight this weekend’s Charlotte African American Festival at Second Ward Gym in historic Brooklyn Village.

Led by group president Barbara Talley, the 55-and-up group formed in 1999. Since then, the group has participated in hundreds of performances throughout the Charlotte area.

The QCSD group is just one featured event for the 10-year-old festival. The two-day event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Queen City Senior Drummers will play at 11:30 a.m.

The festival celebrates Charlotte African-Americans’ rich heritage and accomplishments. Parking is free at 710 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.​

The festival will include exhibits, musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers, drummers, a pageant, speakers, vendors, and special awards and recognitions. Proceeds raised by the festival will support educational and cultural programs.

Other event highlights include exhibits on the Brooklyn Neighborhood, Black Wall Streets in America, Grier Heights, The Underground Railroad, and a Charlotte Neighborhoods reunion.