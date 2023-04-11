CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a Royal beer fit for a university and now a Queen City beer fans can buy it up.

Queens University of Charlotte and Wesley Heights brewer Town Brewing got together to offer Royals Rise Golden Ale.

According to a press release, the beer project took several months to get just right for area beer consumers. The ale has a 5% APV with “a light, crisp taste.”

Queens mascot Rex The Lion observes a batch of Royals Rise Golden Ale, a specialty beer made by Town Brewing for Queens fans and Charlotte beer aficionados.

“The bold can design and name are representative of the Queens spirit,” said Adrienne Amador Oddi, vice president of strategic enrollment and communications. “We are proud to be a vibrant part of Charlotte and have enjoyed collaborating with Town Brewing Co. Our values are strongly aligned with Town Brewing and are seen through our shared engagement with the community, dedication to inclusivity, and commitment to creating high-quality experiences.”

Queens University staff proudly worked with the Charlotte brewer throughout the process, from designing the can to naming the beer. The school unveiled the new suds for its recent Alumni Reunion Weekend and got good reviews. As for Town Brewing, the brewer said it was the No. 1 selling beer on tap and to-go on Saturday, April 1. No joke.

Royals Rise Golden Ale is available year-round and will be sold exclusively at Town Brewing Co. Royal alums. Charlotteans can enjoy it on draft at the Wesley Heights location or pick up 4-packs.

“Royals Rise Golden Ale falls in line with the core brands we’ve brewed for more than four years, and we feel that Queens demands a certain level of excellence,” said Brandon Stirewalt, director of sales and business operations at Town Brewing Co. “And for that reason, it makes us so proud to be the partner they chose to carry their brand.”

Queens University’s latest venture follows another local university’s foray into the beer world. UNC Charlotte and LEARFIELD joined Concord’s Cabarrus Brewing Company to create a series of craft beers in 2021. The first in the series was CBC’s Gold Rush Gold Lager. A press release at the time said the 4.9% APV beer would be at over 50 Harris Teeter locations and on sale at Charlotte 49ers home athletic events.